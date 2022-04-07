 Skip to main content

Secoo Holding Partners With Meta Media's ZiWU To Explore NFT Business
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 7:55am   Comments
Secoo Holding Partners With Meta Media's ZiWU To Explore NFT Business
  • Luxury products and services-based platform Secoo Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: SECO) has entered into a partnership with Meta Media subsidiary ZiWU.
  • The parties have agreed to integrate the industry chain through resource sharing and work together on collections and NFT (non fungible token).
  • Secoo and ZiWU will explore the business model and value of digital arts and step into the NFT market.
  • Secoo APP will be the exclusive e-commerce platform for ZiWU and will also develop a content sharing mechanism.
  • ZiWU is a bookstore with multi-functions including a bookstore, exhibition center, and office. 
  • Price Action: SECO shares closed higher by 0.11% at $0.36 on Wednesday.

