Secoo Holding Partners With Meta Media's ZiWU To Explore NFT Business
- Luxury products and services-based platform Secoo Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: SECO) has entered into a partnership with Meta Media subsidiary ZiWU.
- The parties have agreed to integrate the industry chain through resource sharing and work together on collections and NFT (non fungible token).
- Secoo and ZiWU will explore the business model and value of digital arts and step into the NFT market.
- Secoo APP will be the exclusive e-commerce platform for ZiWU and will also develop a content sharing mechanism.
- ZiWU is a bookstore with multi-functions including a bookstore, exhibition center, and office.
- Price Action: SECO shares closed higher by 0.11% at $0.36 on Wednesday.
