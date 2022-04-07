India's Tata Group Goes Head On With Amazon, To Roll Out New Super App For All Shopping Needs
- The Indian conglomerate Tata Group will roll out an all-in-one e-commerce app allowing users to buy everything from apparel to airline tickets, Bloomberg reported.
- Mumbai-based Tata Digital Pvt’s digital services platform, Tata Neu, will go live to consumers on April 7.
- The report noted Tata Neu is expected to give more power to the Indian conglomerate against rivals such as Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) owned Flipkart.
- The application will host all of Tata’s brands, including, Croma, Westside, AirAsia India, the Taj chain of luxury hotels, and BigBasket.
- The report cited Bain & Co estimates, that the Indian e-retail segment is expected to be worth as much as $140 billion by March 2026.
- The 154-year-old Tata group is valued at $103 billion.
- Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $3,190.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
