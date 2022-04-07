 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

India's Tata Group Goes Head On With Amazon, To Roll Out New Super App For All Shopping Needs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 7:43am   Comments
Share:
India's Tata Group Goes Head On With Amazon, To Roll Out New Super App For All Shopping Needs
  • The Indian conglomerate Tata Group will roll out an all-in-one e-commerce app allowing users to buy everything from apparel to airline tickets, Bloomberg reported.
  • Mumbai-based Tata Digital Pvt’s digital services platform, Tata Neu, will go live to consumers on April 7.
  • The report noted Tata Neu is expected to give more power to the Indian conglomerate against rivals such as Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) owned Flipkart.
  • The application will host all of Tata’s brands, including, Croma, Westside, AirAsia India, the Taj chain of luxury hotels, and BigBasket.
  • The report cited Bain & Co estimates, that the Indian e-retail segment is expected to be worth as much as $140 billion by March 2026.
  • The 154-year-old Tata group is valued at $103 billion.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $3,190.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

EXCLUSIVE: Grove To Acquire Pet Care Company Via Amazon Aggregation Division, Upexi
Amazon's Business Practices Catches SEC's Attention
Deliveries, But By Drone? 6 Stocks To Watch
Space Swap: Richard Branson Wants Trip With SpaceX, Suggests Elon Musk Flies With Virgin Galactic
Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Six Properties In Under 12 Hours
Here's Why Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares Are Falling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com