Xponential Fitness Selling Shareholders Price Equity Offering At 3% Discount
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 6:18am   Comments
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has priced the public offering of 4.5 million shares by the company's existing stockholders at $20.00 per share.
  • The offer price represents a 3% discount on the company's closing price on April 6.
  • The selling stockholders are affiliates of Snapdragon Capital Partners.
  • In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.67 million shares.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.
  • The offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022.
  • Price Action: XPOF shares closed lower by 1.95% at $20.61 on Wednesday.

