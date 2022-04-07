Xponential Fitness Selling Shareholders Price Equity Offering At 3% Discount
- Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has priced the public offering of 4.5 million shares by the company's existing stockholders at $20.00 per share.
- The offer price represents a 3% discount on the company's closing price on April 6.
- The selling stockholders are affiliates of Snapdragon Capital Partners.
- In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.67 million shares.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.
- The offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022.
- Price Action: XPOF shares closed lower by 1.95% at $20.61 on Wednesday.
