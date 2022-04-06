 Skip to main content

Diamond Game Secures License To Launch Electronic Instant Bingo Product In Ohio
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 3:43pm   Comments
  • Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) subsidiary, Diamond Game, received an electronic instant bingo license issued by the Attorney General of the State of Ohio.
  • The license allows the company to provide charitable electronic instant bingo machines, also known as E-bingo or electronic pull tabs, to veteran and fraternal organizations throughout the state.
  • Diamond Game joins fellow Pollard Banknote Subsidiaries American Games and International Gamco in providing veteran and fraternal locations in Ohio with charitable gaming products.
  • Price Action: PBL shares are trading lower by 1.71% at C$24.07 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

