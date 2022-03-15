 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel Shares Its Ambitious EU Expansion Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
Intel Shares Its Ambitious EU Expansion Plans
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) announced the first phase of its plans to invest up to €80 billion in the EU over the next decade.
  • Intel plans to invest €17 billion into a leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site in Germany, a new R&D and design hub in France, and R&D, manufacturing, and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland, and Spain.
  • The investment will create 7,000 construction jobs, 3,000 permanent high-tech jobs at Intel, and tens of thousands of additional jobs across suppliers and partners. 
  • Intel targets a spend of €12 billion on Intel in its Leixlip, Ireland, expansion project.
  • Intel and Italy negotiated to enable a state-of-the-art back-end manufacturing facility with up to €4.5 billion investment creating 1,500 Intel jobs plus an additional 3,500 jobs across suppliers and partners.
  • The plants will help meet surging demand for chips used in computers, cars, smartphones, reduce reliance on Asian suppliers and ease the supply crisis.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.70% at $44.71 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Is Mobileye IPO A Good Investment?
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Apple May Not Be Done With Its High-Performance Chips; All The Silicons That Cupertino Might Be Working On
Apple To Not Launch Next Mac Mini Until 2023, Says Analyst
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTC
Apple's Next MacBook Air To Feature More Color Options But Those Rooting For M2 Chip In For Disappointment, Says Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com