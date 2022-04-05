Fresh Twitter Backer Elon Musk Says Rival Facebook Gives Him 'The Willies'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and nascent Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) shareholder has said Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook gives him "the willies."

What Happened: Musk made the admission early on Tuesday morning in response to Facebook CTO Andrew Bosworth's comments on an edit button feature for social media posts.

Facebook gives me the willies — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Musk’s comments were part of a thread that involved popular podcaster Liz Wheeler, who had argued against adding an edit functionality to Twitter posts.

“What if a tweet goes viral, lots of retweets & millions of impressions, & then the author completely changes the meaning? Not just a grammatical fix, but a TOTAL ideological change? Or shameless self-promote?" the host of "The Liz Wheeler" show asked.

Here's my argument against an edit button: What if a tweet goes viral, lots of retweets & millions of impressions, & then the author completely changes the meaning? Not just a grammatical fix, but a TOTAL ideological change? Or shameless self-promote? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 5, 2022

Bosworth replied that Facebook had solved the problem by including an indicator that a post had been edited along with a changelog.

On Monday, Musk shared his reasoning on why polls on Twitter are important.

Price Action: Twitter shares jumped 27% to $49.93 in the regular session on Monday and traded 1.2% higher at $50.52 in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 5.6% higher at $1,145.45 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

