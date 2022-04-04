Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced the results from Study 0170 showed the primary endpoint was not statistically significant for the overall population of patients.

The overall population included patients with Parkinson's disease, pure autonomic failure and multiple system atrophy. The odds ratio suggests that patients receiving ampreloxetine had a 40% reduction in the odds of treatment failure compared to placebo.

Theravance Biopharma is a diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines.

See Also: Why Carnival Shares Are Cruising Higher After Hours

TBPH 52-Week Range: $6.10 - $22.74

The stock was down 3.47% in after hours at $9.17 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: AhmadArdity from Pixabay.