 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced the results from Study 0170 showed the primary endpoint was not statistically significant for the overall population of patients.

The overall population included patients with Parkinson's disease, pure autonomic failure and multiple system atrophy. The odds ratio suggests that patients receiving ampreloxetine had a 40% reduction in the odds of treatment failure compared to placebo.

Theravance Biopharma is a diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines.

See Also: Why Carnival Shares Are Cruising Higher After Hours

TBPH 52-Week Range: $6.10 - $22.74

The stock was down 3.47% in after hours at $9.17 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: AhmadArdity from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TBPH)

Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com