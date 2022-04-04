Why Carnival Shares Are Cruising Higher After Hours

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced that last week was its busiest booking week in history.

Carnival said the week spanning March 28 to April 3 showed a double-digit increase in bookings from the previous record one-week bookings total.

The company now has 22 of its 23 ships back in operation. The final ship is expected to return to service on May 2. Carnival will also add a new ship to its fleet in November.

With the restart of cruising in Australia now set, Carnival also announced that it's finalizing plans for its return in Australia and will be announcing those details soon.

CCL 52-Week Range: $14.94 - $31.52

The stock was up 2.79% in after hours at $20.29 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Carnival.