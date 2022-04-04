Ryanair Narrows FY22 Loss Outlook Range
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) updated its FY22 Outlook and now expects a pre-exceptional net loss of €(350) million - €(400) million (previously guided loss range €(250) million - €(450) million).
- Ryanair Group’s full-year traffic recovered to over 97 million versus 27.5 million in FY21 and below pre-Covid traffic of 149 million.
- Ryanair’s year-end (March 31) net debt dropped to €1.5 billion (prior year €2.3 billion), and c.90% of the Group’s fleet of B737 aircraft are unencumbered.
- Since January 31, 2022, Ryanair has increased FY23 fuel hedging to 80% cover (c.65% jet swaps at $630 and 15% caps at $775 per metric tonne).
- Ryanair noted that almost 10% of its H1 FY24 fuel requirements are hedged at $760 (via jet swaps).
- RYAAY operated over 67,800 flights in March with an 87% load factor. March traffic rose to 11.2 million guests versus 0.05 million last year.
- Price Action: RYAAY shares are trading higher by 1.51% at $89.94 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.