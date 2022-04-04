Trump's Social Media Venture Abruptly Loses Key Officials; Sparks Concerns
- Tech chief Josh Adams and product development chief Billy Boozer have resigned from former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' in less than a year, Reuters reports.
- Sources said, "If Josh has left… all bets are off," calling him the "brains" behind Truth Social's technology.
- Boozer also had a significant leadership role as product chief, running management across technology infrastructure, design, and development teams.
- The departures followed the troubled launch of the company's Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone app on February 20.
- Truth Social looked to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).
- The platform promised to give Trump unfettered communication after Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube banned him for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.
- Weeks later, many users remained on Truth Social's waiting list, unable to access the platform.
- Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican, confirmed making the app fully operational within the U.S. by the end of March.
- Separately, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter shortly after expressing a desire to create an alternative to the social media platform.
- Price Action: DWAC shares traded lower by 11.30% at $56.08 on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
