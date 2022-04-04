 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump's Social Media Venture Abruptly Loses Key Officials; Sparks Concerns
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Trump's Social Media Venture Abruptly Loses Key Officials; Sparks Concerns
  • Tech chief Josh Adams and product development chief Billy Boozer have resigned from former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' in less than a year, Reuters reports.
  • Sources said, "If Josh has left… all bets are off," calling him the "brains" behind Truth Social's technology.
  • Boozer also had a significant leadership role as product chief, running management across technology infrastructure, design, and development teams.
  • The departures followed the troubled launch of the company's Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone app on February 20. 
  • Truth Social looked to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).
  • The platform promised to give Trump unfettered communication after Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube banned him for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.
  • Weeks later, many users remained on Truth Social's waiting list, unable to access the platform. 
  • Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican, confirmed making the app fully operational within the U.S. by the end of March.
  • Separately, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter shortly after expressing a desire to create an alternative to the social media platform.
  • Price Action: DWAC shares traded lower by 11.30% at $56.08 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DWAC)

Why This Investor Is Betting Against Donald Trump, Cathie Wood And Elon Musk Right Now
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Curis Shares Slide
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Trading Lower Today
These Were The 20 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In The First Quarter: Did Your Favorite Stock Make The List?
10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In March: SPY, Tesla Top List; See Where AMC and Hycroft Mining Rank
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com