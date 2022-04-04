Why Alibaba, Nio And Pinduoduo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), are trading higher Monday morning following a potential rule change which would allow Chinese companies to share sensitive data with US regulators, thus lowering risk of delisting.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Saturday proposed revisions to rules which previously allowed only Chinese regulators to conduct on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed overseas. The unrevised rules forbid Chinese firms from sharing sensitive data and financial information with overseas regulators.

The changes have been proposed to "accommodate the new circumstances and developments concerning overseas securities listings and offerings."

See Also: Why Twitter Shares Are Soaring Today

BABA, NIO, PDD Price Action: At time of publication, Alibaba was up 4.58% at $115.25, Nio was up 5.65% at $23.17 and Pinduoduo was up 8.6% at $46.32.

Photo: courtesy of Alibaba.