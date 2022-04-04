 Skip to main content

Why Twitter Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 8:36am   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading significantly higher Monday morning after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in the social media company. 

According to a 13G filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, Musk bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares with sole power to vote. The nearly $3 billion purchase reportedly makes Musk the largest Twitter shareholder. 

The move comes after Musk said he was seriously considering building a new social media platform, following a Twitter poll questioning the company's algorithm, suggesting it should be open source.

Related Link: Elon Musk Discloses 9.2% Stake In Twitter Weeks After Criticizing Algorithm: What You Need To Know

TWTR 52-Week Range: $31.30 - $73.34

The stock was up 20.5% at $47.37 at time of publication.

Photo: Stock Catalog from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

