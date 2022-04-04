Workforce Edge Partners With Dollar General For Employer-Paid Degree Programs
- Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ: STRA) powered employee education management platform, Workforce Edge, has partnered with Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) for employer-paid degree programs.
- Under the partnership, Dollar General will provide its full-time employees access to employer-paid degree programs from Strayer University and Capella University.
- In addition to the employer-funded degree options, all Dollar General employees and their immediate family members will have access to Sophia Learning, an online, on-demand, self-paced learning platform.
- Workforce Edge will serve as the one-stop-shop portal for Dollar General to administer and disburse tuition assistance benefits for employees.
- Price Action: STRA shares closed higher by 2.15% at $67.81 on Friday.
