Workforce Edge Partners with Dollar General to Offer Various Education Options for Employees and their Families

The Workforce Edge network will streamline access to affordable degree options as well as provide access to Sophia Learning online general education courses

Today, Workforce Edge, a complete employee education management platform powered by Strategic Education, Inc., announced a partnership with Dollar General to provide its full-time employees access to employer-paid degree programs from Strayer University and Capella University.

The partnership will also provide the opportunity for Dollar General employees to gain professional and personal development by offering options for affordable degrees and reimbursing eligible educational expenses to eliminate out-of-pocket tuition costs. Dollar General full-time employees may utilize a yearly tuition assistance allocation to fund completing or starting a new degree program at a higher education institution of their choice, a process that will be managed through Workforce Edge.

"Dollar General continues to distinguish itself in the marketplace, and by announcing this comprehensive tuition assistance partnership, the company remains well positioned to recruit and retain skilled employees," said Karl McDonnell, President and CEO, Strategic Education. "We're looking forward to embarking on this journey with Dollar General as they empower their employees with access to educational opportunities."

In addition to the employer-funded degree options with Strayer University and Capella University for full-time employees, all Dollar General employees and their immediate family members will have access to Sophia Learning, an online, on-demand, self-paced learning platform providing general education courses to help kick-start their education journey and pursue professional development.

Dollar General employees will be able to take advantage of the generous tuition assistance benefits offered to them as a result of the Workforce Edge partnership beginning April 4, 2022. Workforce Edge will serve as the one-stop-shop portal for Dollar General to administer and disburse tuition assistance benefits for employees and aid the company in better understanding the impact of its investment.

Strategic Education supports more than 1,000 employer partners in their efforts to upskill and retain their workforce and provides a suite of groundbreaking education solutions to help employers stay one step ahead of their competition. Workforce Edge serves as a solution to help employers offer their workforce higher education options that are relevant, innovative and affordable. Since launching in January 2021, Workforce Edge has partnered with many industry-leading employers to help administer tuition assistance benefits.

Companies interested in partnering with Workforce Edge can visit https://www.workforceedge.com/ to learn more.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. STRA (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University's Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

