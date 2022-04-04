 Skip to main content

26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 6:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 36.3% to $3.87 in pre-market trading after reporting record revenue of $162 million for 2021.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 25.7% to $49.44 in pre-market trading after Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in the company.
  • Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ: ISAA) rose 18% to $11.80 in pre-market trading. Hypebeast will list shares in U.S. through merger with Iron Spark I, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares rose 17.9% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Friday. Context Therapeutics recently posted FY21 net loss of $10.5 million.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 15.9% to $0.2434 in pre-market trading. TDR Capital reported a new stake of 9.9% in Borqs Technologies.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) rose 13.1% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. Yumanity Therapeutics recently posted a FY21 loss of $3.84 per share.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares rose 12.7% to $0.7899 in pre-market trading. Infobird recently announced receipt of delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) rose 11.4% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 10.8% to $30.60 in pre-market trading after surging 8% on Friday.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 10.6% to $3.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 10% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 9.6% to $1.60.
  • Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) rose 9% to $8.64 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $7 per share.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) rose 8.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.
  • Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) rose 7.4% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Friday. Reed's recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) shares fell 13.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after climbing around 12% on Friday.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares fell 12.2% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Friday.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 11.9% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Friday.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) fell 9.5% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares fell 9.4% to $0.6067 in pre-market trading. ThermoGenesis recently said FY21 sales results were down from last year.
  • Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) fell 9.2% to $0.2730 in pre-market trading as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 20% year-over-year to $12.8 million, missing the consensus of $13.02 million.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) fell 9.1% to $2.91 in pre-market trading. Blackboxstocks shares surged 19% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) fell 7.8% to $2.58 in pre-market trading. QualTek Services posted FY21 net loss from continuing operations of $49.1 million.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 7.2% to $2.44 in pre-market trading. Hudson Capital shares jumped 36% on Friday after the company announced it sold its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Internet Financial Services, to private investors.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7% to $3.07 in pre-market trading.
  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 6.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. ARCA Biopharma recently reported the results from its Phase 2 trial of ASPEN-COVID did not meet the primary endpoint.

