'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Says 'Glad' He Never Got The Opportunity To Use His Disability 'As An Excuse'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bear, famed investor, and physician Michael Burry said that he was glad that he was never given the opportunity to use his disabilities as an excuse.

What Happened: Burry, known for predicting the subprime mortgage crisis that took place between 2007 and 2010, said he was autistic and has only one eye.

“I am only glad I neither was given the opportunity to use either as an excuse,” Burry said in his post, which also embedded a video of the song "Revolution Is My Name" by the rock band Pantera.

I am autistic and have one eye. I am only glad I neither was given the opportunity to use either as an excuse, nor held anyone else accountable for their two eyes, or their neurotypical phenotype. https://t.co/73elLPlGgt — Cassandra (@michaeljburry) April 4, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Burry lost his left eye due to retinoblastoma, a type of cancer, and has a prosthetic eyeball in place, according to a Money Inc article.

Burry reportedly claimed he doesn’t listen to people when he is looking them in the eye since it takes effort on his part to focus on them. He attributes this inability to Asperger’s Syndrome.

He goes by the nom de plume “Cassandra" on Twitter, in what appears to be a reference to the character from Greek mythology whose true prophecies were never believed.

The “Big Short” fame investor, who has repeatedly deleted and reactivated his Twitter account, recently posted a photo of his younger self on the microblogging site with the caption “1977 says Hello.”

Burry in the past has bet against Tesla Inc <NASDAQ: TSLA> but has said he is no longer doing so. He also clashed with Elon Musk after the latter announced a plan to sell 10% of his stock in the EV firm.

Read Next: How Each Bitcoin Could Be Worth $4.8M, According To This Asset Management Firm