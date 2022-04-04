 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Says 'Glad' He Never Got The Opportunity To Use His Disability 'As An Excuse'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 5:23am   Comments
Share:
'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Says 'Glad' He Never Got The Opportunity To Use His Disability 'As An Excuse'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bear, famed investor, and physician Michael Burry said that he was glad that he was never given the opportunity to use his disabilities as an excuse. 

What Happened: Burry, known for predicting the subprime mortgage crisis that took place between 2007 and 2010, said he was autistic and has only one eye.

“I am only glad I neither was given the opportunity to use either as an excuse,” Burry said in his post, which also embedded a video of the song "Revolution Is My Name" by the rock band Pantera.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Burry lost his left eye due to retinoblastoma, a type of cancer, and has a prosthetic eyeball in place, according to a Money Inc article.

Burry reportedly claimed he doesn’t listen to people when he is looking them in the eye since it takes effort on his part to focus on them. He attributes this inability to Asperger’s Syndrome. 

He goes by the nom de plume “Cassandra" on Twitter, in what appears to be a reference to the character from Greek mythology whose true prophecies were never believed. 

The “Big Short” fame investor, who has repeatedly deleted and reactivated his Twitter account, recently posted a photo of his younger self on the microblogging site with the caption  “1977 says Hello.” 

Burry in the past has bet against Tesla Inc <NASDAQ: TSLA> but has said he is no longer doing so. He also clashed with Elon Musk after the latter announced a plan to sell 10% of his stock in the EV firm.

Read Next: How Each Bitcoin Could Be Worth $4.8M, According To This Asset Management Firm

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

5 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2022
At $100B, This Chinese Fashion E-Tailer Could Become The Most Valued Startup After TikTok Parent, SpaceX
Elizabeth Warren Thinks Buying Bitcoin Is Like Buying Air, Has This To Say About Dogecoin
Tesla Zips Past The Million Mark For Both Output And Deliveries Over Past 12 Months
Why Fitch Sees Price Hikes In China Hitting Low-End EV Makers More
This Dogecoin Rival Is Up 10% Today As Ethereum Whales Take High Interest Again
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: disability Michael Burry The Big ShortNews Short Sellers General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com