Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Coinbase, Tellurian And Why Bill Ackman Is Retiring From Short-Selling

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's

"First-Time Home Buyers Are Simply Walking Away: ‘We’ve Been Backed Into a Corner’" by Shaina Mishkin, explains that a historic run-up in home prices, a recent surge in mortgage rates, and a stubbornly low inventory of available homes are pushing this slice of the American dream out of the grasp of an increasing number of buyers.

In "Coinbase and MetaMask Warn Over Privacy as Global Crypto Rules Take Shape," Jack Denton writes that Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and wallet provider MetaMask are raising privacy concerns about the latest push to regulate crypto assets.

"Apple Stock Was Dropped From J.P. Morgan's 'Focus List.' Blame Declining Consumer Spending," by Karishma Vanjani, outlines the reason JP Morgan has dropped Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from the firm’s Analyst Focus List.

"Tellurian Stock Is Upgraded. It's Getting a Boost From Rising Demand for Liquefied Natural Gas," by Sabrina Escobar, reports that shares of Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) were surging Friday after the stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse analysts due to optimism over the natural-gas producer’s future projects.

In "Bill Ackman Is Chilling After Netflix," Carleton English writes that after taking a stake in streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman said in his annual letter last week, the firm was “permanently retired” from activist short-selling campaigns.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.