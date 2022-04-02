Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Coinbase, Disney, General Motors, Harley Davidson And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

Investors continue to navigate unpredictable economic conditions, with high gas prices, concerns over inflation and the continuing war in Ukraine remaining top of mind. The major indices ended the month of March higher, but closed the first quarter with their worst performance since the pandemic.

The Dow Industrials were down 4.6% for the first quarter, while the S&P 500 dropped by 5%. The Nasdaq fell even more, down 9.1% for the quarter. The past week saw all three indices trading relatively flat. The Dow dipped by 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq was up 0.7%.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Tesla Mulls Stock Split: Why This Analyst Says It's A Smart Strategic Move," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why an analyst at Wedbush sees the potential stock split as a catalyst for Tesla Inc TSLA stock.

In "Why 2022 Is Off To A Good Start For Harley Davidson," Priya Nigam writes that BofA Securities says Harley-Davidson Inc HOG is likely to have a good year in 2022, with rising fuel prices supporting higher demand for motorcycles, which continues to exceed supply.

Shanthi Rexaline writes about an analysis of the feasibility, viability and utility of Apple Inc's AAPL anticipated subscription model for its hardware products, expected as early as late 2022 or 2023, in "How Apple Could Benefit From Moving To Hardware Subscription."

The Bears

"Why Ford And GM Are Suspending Production At Two Michigan Plants Next Week," by Rachit Vats, explains why General Motors Co GM and Ford Motor Co F are going to suspend production next week at a couple of plants in the Great Lakes State.

"Gender Neutral Greetings At Disney Parks? Rabbis Say Company Succumbed 'To A Woke Mob'," by Phil Hall, looks at the reaction of an organization of Orthodox Jewish rabbis to Walt Disney Co's DIS decision to remove all use of traditional gender identities at its theme parks.

In "Coinbase CEO Slams EU Over New Proposals For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Transactions; Parliament Passes It Anyway," Shivdeep Dhaliwal writes that Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong is concerned about the impact of an extension of anti-money laundering requirements, approved by EU lawmakers on Thursday, regarding cryptocurrency transactions.

