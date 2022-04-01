 Skip to main content

Hormel's Skippy Recalls Peanut Butter Jars Over Steel Contamination
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 10:11am   Comments
  • Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) owned Skippy Foods has recalled 9,353 cases of peanut butter due to possible contamination of stainless steel fragments.
  • The contamination is suspected to have happened from a piece of factory equipment.
  • The affected varieties include Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.
  • There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date.
  • Price Action: HRL shares traded higher by 0.57% at $51.84 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

