UPS Tries eQuad Electric Cargo Bike For Deliveries: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 6:41am   Comments
  • United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) tries implementing four-wheeled eQuad electric cargo bikes for deliveries in densely packed urban areas, Reuters reported.
  • The move is taken as a part of the package delivery giant’s push into electric vehicles.
  • The report added that the company is trialing around 100 bikes manufactured by British firm Fernhay in seven European markets.
  • eQuad has an electric-assisted top speed of around 25 kilometers and can haul up to 200 kilograms (441 lb) of packages. 
  • Reuters report further noted that UPS is also planning to launch trials in the U.S. and some Asian markets.
  • Price Action: UPS shares closed lower by 2.58% at $214.51 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media General

