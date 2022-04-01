S&P 500 Sector Re-shuffling Likely To End Tech Dominance
- S&P 500 will reclassify the sectors of some significant shares in 2023.
- Payment processing companies currently classified as tech firms would join the financial industry.
- Other tech names providing outsourcing or human resources support would come under industrial stocks.
- The dominance of tech stocks in the S&P 500 would likely shrink following the changes, Bloomberg reports.
- The tech sector represented 28% of the S&P 500, more than the weighting of the healthcare and consumer-discretionary sectors' weighting.
- Now Visa Inc (NYSE: V), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) would shift from tech to the financial sector marking a significant impact on the sector ETFs that have hefty exposure to these companies an expert suggested.
- Photo by sergeitokmakov via Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech Media