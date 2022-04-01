Read About Apple's Latest Subscription Offering As It Looks To Reduce Dependence On Devices
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) launched Apple Business Essentials, a new program for businesses to set up, manage and install software on workers' iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
- The product is aimed at smaller customers, primarily those without dedicated IT departments. It comes at a monthly price of $2.99 to $24.99 per worker.
- The product enables a boss or a system administrator to install corporate apps, set passcode policies, track or shut down a lost phone or laptop and provide access to cloud storage.
- Users can avail of AppleCare credits for repairs from Apple stores in the more expensive tiers, CNBC reports.
- The product intensifies Apple's rivalry with Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) and Kanji, making mobile device management software to help businesses manage a fleet of Apple phones and computers.
- Apple looked to offer more services, including a recurring billing subscription, shifting from a reliance on devices.
- Apple's services business grew 27% in 2021 to $68.4 billion as it launched subscriptions like Fitness+.
- Apple integrated the product with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Workspace systems.
- Price Action: AAPL shares are trading lower by 0.61% at $173.54 premarket on the last check Friday.
