Read About Apple's Latest Subscription Offering As It Looks To Reduce Dependence On Devices
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 9:21am   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLlaunched Apple Business Essentials, a new program for businesses to set up, manage and install software on workers' iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
  • The product is aimed at smaller customers, primarily those without dedicated IT departments. It comes at a monthly price of $2.99 to $24.99 per worker.
  • The product enables a boss or a system administrator to install corporate apps, set passcode policies, track or shut down a lost phone or laptop and provide access to cloud storage. 
  • Users can avail of AppleCare credits for repairs from Apple stores in the more expensive tiers, CNBC reports.
  • The product intensifies Apple's rivalry with Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) and Kanji, making mobile device management software to help businesses manage a fleet of Apple phones and computers. 
  • Apple looked to offer more services, including a recurring billing subscription, shifting from a reliance on devices.
  • Apple's services business grew 27% in 2021 to $68.4 billion as it launched subscriptions like Fitness+.
  • Apple integrated the product with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Workspace systems. 
  • Price Action: AAPL shares are trading lower by 0.61% at $173.54 premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Jan Kuss from Pixabay

