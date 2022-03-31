Volkswagon To Recall Hybrid Vehicles Citing Fire Risk: Reuters
- Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) is expected to recall more than 100,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles globally on fire risk, Reuters reported.
- Some 42,300 owners of Volkswagen Passats, Golfs, Tiguans, and Arteons worldwide will be notified, the report cited the company’s spokesperson.
- The report noted a risk of fire in vehicles that connect a conventional combustion engine to an electric drive and are charged through a socket due to an insufficiently insulated high-voltage battery.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading lower by 3.71% at $24.90 on the last check Thursday.
