 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Formula One To Zip Past Las Vegas Strip: Bloomberg
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 7:06am   Comments
Share:
Formula One To Zip Past Las Vegas Strip: Bloomberg
  • Formula One is all set to stage a night race on the famous Las Vegas strip, Bloomberg reported.
  • The race is expected to be conducted in the latter half of November 2023.
  • "This is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S.," the report cited F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
  • The Las Vegas Grand Prix's 6.12-kilometer street circuit will race against the backdrop of the city's famous skyline, including Caesars Palace, the Bellagio fountains, and the Eiffel Tower.
  • The report noted that the race would also defer from the recent F1 tradition by taking place on a Saturday.
  • The report further added that F1 and Liberty Media, rather than a local organizer, will promote the Grand Prix with Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV).
  • Price Action: LYV shares closed lower by 1.41% at $117.82 on Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYV + FWONA)

Country Music Superstar Cancels Concert To Watch Duke Vs. UNC
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Apple App Store Analysis: This Disney App Claims Top Spot Amid NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Looking At Live Nation Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades
Are Sports Tickets The New High-Growth Collectible? Jackie Robinson And Michael Jordan Debuts Break Records
Liberty Formula One Group's Return On Capital Employed Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Sports Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com