Formula One To Zip Past Las Vegas Strip: Bloomberg
- Formula One is all set to stage a night race on the famous Las Vegas strip, Bloomberg reported.
- The race is expected to be conducted in the latter half of November 2023.
- "This is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S.," the report cited F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
- The Las Vegas Grand Prix's 6.12-kilometer street circuit will race against the backdrop of the city's famous skyline, including Caesars Palace, the Bellagio fountains, and the Eiffel Tower.
- The report noted that the race would also defer from the recent F1 tradition by taking place on a Saturday.
- The report further added that F1 and Liberty Media, rather than a local organizer, will promote the Grand Prix with Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV).
- Price Action: LYV shares closed lower by 1.41% at $117.82 on Wednesday.
