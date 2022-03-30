Goodyear Ventures Invests In Nova Labs
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) said its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, recently participated in Nova Lab's series D financing round. The financial details of the investment were not disclosed.
- The investment allows Goodyear to collaborate on efficient and accessible connectivity solutions, as connected mobility plays a vital role in the future of transportation.
- Nova Labs is a founder of the core technologies powering the Helium Network, which provides public, long-range wireless coverage for many Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as smart bikes and scooters, home delivery systems, and more.
- Price Action: GT shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $14.78 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.