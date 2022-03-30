 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Churchill Downs Raises $900M Via Debt
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
Churchill Downs Raises $900M Via Debt
  • Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN) said its wholly-owned subsidiary, CDI Escrow Issuer Inc, is offering senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.
  • The offering is part of the financing for the proposed acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC.
  • The company plans to place proceeds of $900 million in escrow. Upon satisfaction of the escrow conditions, CDI intends to use the net proceeds to finance the consummation of the acquisition and pay related transaction fees and expenses.
  • Price Action: CHDN shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $228.30 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHDN)

How Wagering On Horse Races Could Make Caesars Entertainment Stock A Good Bet
Bob Baffert Sues Churchill Downs Over 2-Year Ban Following Derby Disqualification: Report
Recap: Churchill Downs Q4 Earnings
Churchill Downs Agrees To Acquire Peninsula Pacific Entertainment Assets For ~$2.5B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com