5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 6.73 Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.1 NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 4.27 UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 7.29 Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) - P/E: 7.58

Most recently, Energy Co of Minas Gerais reported earnings per share at $0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Most recently, Smart Powerr reported earnings per share at $-0.08, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.16. This quarter, NRG Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $6.6 in Q3 and is now $-1.74. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.63%, which has increased by 0.5% from 3.13% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, UGI reported earnings per share at $0.93, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $-0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.01%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 3.05% last quarter.

Genie Energy's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.12, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.67%, which has increased by 1.77% from 3.9% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.