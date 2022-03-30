Carrefour Aims To Install EV Charging Stations: Reuters
- French retail giant Carrefour (OTC: CRRFY) is planning to install electric vehicle charging stations in its hypermarkets, Reuters reported.
- The company will install 700 electric vehicle charging stations and 5,000 charging points by 2025.
- The first charging station will be accessible to customers in the carpark of the La Chapelle Saint-Luc hypermarket in Troyes, northeastern France, from April 8.
- The report cited a report by Europe's utilities trade body suggesting Europe will need 65 million EV chargers - 9 million public and 56 million residential to cater to the surge in EV growth.
- Price Action: CRRFY shares closed higher by 1.91% at $4.32 on Tuesday.
