Carrefour Aims To Install EV Charging Stations: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 7:29am   Comments
Carrefour Aims To Install EV Charging Stations: Reuters
  • French retail giant Carrefour (OTC: CRRFY) is planning to install electric vehicle charging stations in its hypermarkets, Reuters reported.
  • The company will install 700 electric vehicle charging stations and 5,000 charging points by 2025.
  • The first charging station will be accessible to customers in the carpark of the La Chapelle Saint-Luc hypermarket in Troyes, northeastern France, from April 8.
  • The report cited a report by Europe's utilities trade body suggesting Europe will need 65 million EV chargers - 9 million public and 56 million residential to cater to the surge in EV growth.
  • Price Action: CRRFY shares closed higher by 1.91% at $4.32 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Media General

