 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Non-Fungible Planet? Inside Google's New Trademark
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 29, 2022 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Non-Fungible Planet? Inside Google's New Trademark

You’ve likely heard the phrase non-fungible token over the last year, with the sector growing in the number of collectors and sales volume. Now, one of the largest companies in the world could soon have a unique take on the phrase non-fungible.

What Happened: A trademark filing from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) was issued on March 21 for the term “non-fungible planet.”

The filing was shared by trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Law on Twitter.

According to the filing, Google could use the trademark to provide information and videos about climate change.

“Providing information in the areas of environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, reducing carbon footprints, environmental issues and sustainability efforts; Promoting the interests of people concerned with environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, reducing carbon footprints, environmental issues and sustainability efforts,” the filing reads.

The filing also covers entertainment and educational services for the same areas mentioned above.

Related Link: McDonald's And Panera Betting On Metaverse With Virtual Restaurants: Here Are The Details

Why It’s Important: Alphabet is one of the largest companies in the world, with a market capitalization of over $1.8 trillion.

The trademark for non-fungible planet translates to not being able to copy or substitute the planet, as in there is only one planet.

Google could help bring awareness to climate change and boost efforts on the call to action by consumers and companies to make changes.

While companies like McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), Panera and Burger King have filed for trademarks in the metaverse and NFT space, this marks the first filing for something that includes non-fungible outside of tokens in recent memory.

The filing also comes at a time the SEC is pushing forward on plans to make publicly traded companies disclose their emissions. Google could be one of several companies to help make that data readily available to consumers searching for the information.

Price Action: Alphabet shares closed at $2,865.00, up 0.92% on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG)

Global Regulators Continue To Penalize Big Tech Over Antitrust Concerns
Researchers Accuse Russia's Yandex Of Breach Of User Privacy
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pinterest Amid Challenges From Facebook, Google
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Tuesday, March 29
DOJ Supports Antitrust Bill Targeting Big Tech - Read Why: WSJ
This AI Startup Roped In Big Tech Executives From Google, Meta As Founding Members
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Gerben Law Google Josh Gerben metaverse NFT NFTs non-fungible tokensNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com