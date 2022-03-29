Non-Fungible Planet? Inside Google's New Trademark

You’ve likely heard the phrase non-fungible token over the last year, with the sector growing in the number of collectors and sales volume. Now, one of the largest companies in the world could soon have a unique take on the phrase non-fungible.

What Happened: A trademark filing from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) was issued on March 21 for the term “non-fungible planet.”

The filing was shared by trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Law on Twitter.

According to the filing, Google could use the trademark to provide information and videos about climate change.

“Providing information in the areas of environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, reducing carbon footprints, environmental issues and sustainability efforts; Promoting the interests of people concerned with environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, reducing carbon footprints, environmental issues and sustainability efforts,” the filing reads.

The filing also covers entertainment and educational services for the same areas mentioned above.

Why It’s Important: Alphabet is one of the largest companies in the world, with a market capitalization of over $1.8 trillion.

The trademark for non-fungible planet translates to not being able to copy or substitute the planet, as in there is only one planet.

Google could help bring awareness to climate change and boost efforts on the call to action by consumers and companies to make changes.

While companies like McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), Panera and Burger King have filed for trademarks in the metaverse and NFT space, this marks the first filing for something that includes non-fungible outside of tokens in recent memory.

The filing also comes at a time the SEC is pushing forward on plans to make publicly traded companies disclose their emissions. Google could be one of several companies to help make that data readily available to consumers searching for the information.

