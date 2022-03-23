Have It Your Way In The Metaverse? This Fast Food Giant Files For Virtual Goods, NFT Trademarks

March 23, 2022
A leading restaurant chain could be headed to the metaverse soon, with trademarks filed covering numerous topics for the sector.

What Happened: Burger King, a restaurant company owned by Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), filed several metaverse related trademarks on March 18, 2022.

The trademark filings, which were shared by trademark lawyer Josh Gerben of Gerben Law, cover several topics.

Burger King filed its name for downloadable virtual goods, including food items and beverages in virtual worlds. The filing also includes the potential for “access tokens” for use in online virtual worlds and the release of non-fungible tokens.

Burger King also filed for retail store services featuring virtual goods and online ordering in the field of restaurant takeout and delivery services.

The filing also included Burger King trademarking its name for entertainment services in virtual environments.

Related Link: McDonald's And Panera Betting On Metaverse With Virtual Restaurants: Here Are The Details 

Why It’s Important: The filing from Burger King comes 42 days after rival McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) filed for multiple metaverse related trademarks.

There were 19,274 Burger Kings worldwide, including 7,105 in the U.S. at the end of the fiscal year for Restaurant Brands.

The restaurant company also owns Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.

QSR Price Action: Restaurant Brand shares are down 2.73% to $56.59 at the close on Wednesday.

