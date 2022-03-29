Nikola Partners With Commercial Finance Company ENGS To Facilitate Semi-Truck Sales
- Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has signed an agreement with ENGS Commercial Finance Co. to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).
- ENGS, a Mitsubishi HC Capital Group member, will offer customer finance solutions to purchase Nikola vehicles, charging assets, and infrastructure requirements to provide a broad range of financial solutions to Nikola customers.
- ENGS will also help Nikola, and its dealers facilitate sales by offering floorplan financing solutions to the dealers, parts and service financing, and other related capital requirements.
- Nikola began production of Tre BEVs last week at Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility. The company expects Nikola Tre FCEV deliveries in 2023.
- Price Action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 8.56% at $11.28 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.