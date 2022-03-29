 Skip to main content

Nikola Partners With Commercial Finance Company ENGS To Facilitate Semi-Truck Sales
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 2:32pm   Comments
  • Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has signed an agreement with ENGS Commercial Finance Co. to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).
  • ENGS, a Mitsubishi HC Capital Group member, will offer customer finance solutions to purchase Nikola vehicles, charging assets, and infrastructure requirements to provide a broad range of financial solutions to Nikola customers.
  • ENGS will also help Nikola, and its dealers facilitate sales by offering floorplan financing solutions to the dealers, parts and service financing, and other related capital requirements.
  • Nikola began production of Tre BEVs last week at Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility. The company expects Nikola Tre FCEV deliveries in 2023.
  • Price Action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 8.56% at $11.28 on the last check Tuesday.

