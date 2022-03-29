 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Wax Center Raises $400M Via Securitized Financing
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 6:30am   Comments
Share:
European Wax Center Raises $400M Via Securitized Financing
  • European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has priced $400 million of fixed-rate senior secured notes with a fixed interest rate of 5.50% per annum, payable quarterly.
  • The anticipated repayment term is five years.
  • The notes will be issued by a newly-formed, limited-purpose, bankruptcy-remote indirect subsidiary of European Wax Center, EWC Master Issuer LLC is a privately placed securitization transaction.
  • The refinancing transaction is also expected to include a $40 million variable funding note facility.
  • The company expects the proceeds to be about $374 million which will be used to repay existing debt and to fund a one-time special dividend to stockholders.
  • The transaction is expected to close in April 2022.
  • Price Action: EWCZ shares closed lower by 1.36% at $31.19 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EWCZ)

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com