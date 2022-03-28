XpresSpa Plans New Locations In Istanbul
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) has started construction on the first of five new locations slated for New Istanbul Airport.
- The expansion is part of the company's go-forward plan to extend its services and products across international lines.
- "With the addition of New Istanbul Airport into our current portfolio, XpresSpa is now in all of the busiest and geographically strategic locations in the world, Dubai International, Atlanta's Hartfield, and now Istanbul," said CEO Scott Milford.
- XpresSpa, which currently operates five international locations, expects to open three new locations in Istanbul in the summer of 2022 and two more locations at the end of 2022.
- Price Action: XSPA shares are trading lower by 5.34% at $1.24 on the last check Monday.
