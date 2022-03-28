Honest Company Deploys Fast's Checkout System
- Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) has partnered with Fast to deploy the one-click online checkout system on its e-commerce site.
- Under the agreement, Honest will be able to provide customers the ability to purchase directly from online articles, display ads, emails, and even QR codes in one step.
- Honest plans to work with Fast to incorporate QR codes on product packaging to enable customers to easily reorder their favorite products.
- Fast Checkout will be directly embedded on product detail pages at honest.com, allowing buyers to bypass adding an item to a shopping cart and going through checkout flow.
- Price Action: HNST shares are trading higher by 2.56% at $4.80 in premarket on the last check Monday.
