Honest Company Deploys Fast's Checkout System
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 8:14am   Comments
  • Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) has partnered with Fast to deploy the one-click online checkout system on its e-commerce site. 
  • Under the agreement, Honest will be able to provide customers the ability to purchase directly from online articles, display ads, emails, and even QR codes in one step. 
  • Honest plans to work with Fast to incorporate QR codes on product packaging to enable customers to easily reorder their favorite products.
  • Fast Checkout will be directly embedded on product detail pages at honest.com, allowing buyers to bypass adding an item to a shopping cart and going through checkout flow.
  • Price Action: HNST shares are trading higher by 2.56% at $4.80 in premarket on the last check Monday.

