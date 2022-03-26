If You Bet $100 On Saint Peter's To Win Their First Three NCAA Tournament Games, Here's How Much You Would Have Made

For the first time ever, a 15-seed has advanced to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Saint Peter’s Peacocks busted brackets nationwide and have captured the hearts of social media, with many now rooting for the underdog to continue advancing.

Here’s a look at how profitable backing the Peacocks was for the select few who bet on the 15 seed in the tournament.

What Happened: The Saint Peter’s Peacocks entered the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a huge underdog to move past the first round and an even bigger underdog to make it to the Elite 8, where they currently find themselves.

The team knocked off 2-seed Kentucky with an 85-79 overtime win, ending the near-impossible odds of a perfect bracket for many on the first day of the tournament.

The team then beat 7-seed Murray State with a 70-60 win to make it to the Sweet 16.

On Friday, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks capped the perfect celebration to “National Peacock Day” with a 67-64 win over 3-seed Purdue.

Betting on the Peacocks: The Peacocks entered the 2022 NCAA Men’s National Tournament with 1000-to-1 odds of winning the national championship.

The team had odds of 250-to-1 of winning the East Region and advancing to the Final Four (tied for worst odds with the 14 and 16 seeds in the region) at FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY).

To make the Elite 8, Saint Peter’s was offered at odds of 100-to-1 at BetMGM, a unit of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain, which was tied for the worst of all teams in the tournament.

Saint Peter’s covered large spreads of 18, 8.5 and 12.5 against Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue, rewarding those who backed the underdog to keep the games close.

Those who bet on Saint Peter’s to win the games have been rewarded even more.

A $100 bet on Saint Peter’s to beat Kentucky paid out $1,500 for a profit of $1,400.

A $100 bet on Saint Peter’s to beat Murray State paid out $390 for a profit of $290.

A $100 bet on Saint Peter’s to beat Purdue paid out $750 for a profit of $650.

A bettor who let the $100 ride and continued to bet the winnings on Saint Peter’s in each game would have turned $100 into $43,875 for a profit of $43,775.

What’s Next: Saint Peter’s will take on 8-seeded North Carolina on Sunday, March 27 at 5:05 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on CBS, a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)(NASDAQ: PARAA).

Saint Peter’s is an eight point underdog and offered at odds of +270 to win the game at DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Photo: Courtesy of Phil Roeder on Flickr