Why Cyren Stock Is Trading Lower Today
CYREN Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) is trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected revenue results.
Cyren said fourth-quarter revenue declined from $8.4 million to $7.4 million year-over-year, which came in below the $7.77 million estimate.
The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of $1.19 per share, which is better than the loss of $1.40 per share year-over-year.
Cyren is a security as a service provider of cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, advanced malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence.
CYRN 52-Week Range: $0.18 - $13.87
The stock was down 8.87% at $6.88 at time of publication.
