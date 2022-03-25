 Skip to main content

Why Cyren Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2022 9:47am   Comments
CYREN Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) is trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected revenue results.

Cyren said fourth-quarter revenue declined from $8.4 million to $7.4 million year-over-year, which came in below the $7.77 million estimate.

The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of $1.19 per share, which is better than the loss of $1.40 per share year-over-year. 

Cyren is a security as a service provider of cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, advanced malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence. 

See Also: Why The Honest Co Stock Is Falling Today

CYRN 52-Week Range: $0.18 - $13.87

The stock was down 8.87% at $6.88 at time of publication.

Photo: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

