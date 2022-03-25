Instacart Cuts Valuation By 40%: Bloomberg
- American grocery company Instacart Inc has slashed its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion, Bloomberg reported.
- The food-delivery startup had been valued at $39 billion in its most recent fundraising round, the report added.
- The pandemic darling hoped the move to boost talent retention.
- Factors like higher interest rates, inflation, and a potential recession also have weighed on its valuation.
- Instacart lets consumers order groceries online from a range of stores and boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were forced to stay in.
- The report further noted that, like Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH), the company saw its growth stall as the pandemic began to wane.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.