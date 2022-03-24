Ukrainian Band Asks Ed Sheeran On TikTok If They Can Virtually Join His UK Concert While 'Under The Bombs'

Ukrainian band Antytila has asked singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran if its members can make a virtual appearance at an upcoming concert in England, saying there were not afraid to perform "under the bombs" amid the Russian invasion.

What Happened: Antytila made their offer on TikTok on Wednesday. They offered to go live from Kyiv for the concert, which is to be held in Birmingham, the United Kingdom on March 29.

“In peacetime, our concerts gathered stadiums, the war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers,” said a band member.

“We offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporarily joining the gig remotely," he said.

“We are not afraid to play under the bombs."

Why It Matters: The Concert For Ukraine will see Sheeran perform along with Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, and Snow Patrol.

Antytila has over 110,000 followers on Meta Platforms Inc's FB social network Instagram. On TikTok, they have 91,200 followers. The post by the Ukrainian musicians had gathered 303,900 likes at press time.

Efforts in support of Ukraine have been ongoing. By the middle of the month nearly $100 million had been raised through donations in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD alone.

Photo by Eva Rinaldi on Wikimedia