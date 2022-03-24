 Skip to main content

Gates Industrial Stock Slips On Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholders
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
  • Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) announced a secondary offering of 5 million of Gates' ordinary shares, with certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc.
  • Underwriter granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional ordinary shares.
  • Gates is not offering any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in this offering.
  • Additionally, Gates entered into a share repurchase contract with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to repurchase up to 8 million ordinary shares at a price per share equal to the price paid by the underwriter in the offering.
  • Gates intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.
  • GTES held cash and cash equivalents of $658.2 million as of January 1, 2022.
  • Price Action: GTES shares are trading lower by 4.41% at $15.40 during the post-market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

