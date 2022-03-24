Why Uber Shares Are Surging

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher Thursday morning following a Wall Street Journal report indicating the company has reached a deal to list all New York City taxis on its app.

The report suggests the new deal could help the ride-hailing giant better manage its driver shortage. The deal could also help reduce high fees on the platform.

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers.

UBER Price Action: Uber has traded between $28.27 and $61.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.08% at $35.40 at time of publication.

Photo: RyanMcGuire from Flickr.