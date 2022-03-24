20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) rose 91% to $4.03 in pre-market trading.
- Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) shares rose 40% to $4.62 in pre-market trading as the stock was uplisted to Nasdaq.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) rose 31.1% to $2.49 in pre-market trading. Fast Radius is scheduled to hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30 to discuss its Q4 financial results.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) rose 20.8% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 9% on Wednesday.
- Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) rose 18.7% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) rose 13.7% to $0.47 in pre-market trading.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) shares rose 11.1% to $4.02 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.3% to $10.01 in pre-market trading following reports truck production started this week. The company's 8K filing also showed co. expects to start producing charging solutions in Europe in 2023 and has plans for service support in Canada after 2024.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 8.4% to $4.63 in pre-market trading.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 7.3% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Safe-T Group is expected to release Q4 financial results on March 29, 2022.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) rose 6.7% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) rose 6.2% to $25.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 5.7% to $7.19 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) shares fell 20.1% to $7.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Jefferies downgraded Traeger from Buy to Hold and announced a $7 price target.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 13.5% to $0.4411 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 11.5% to $0.6110 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics recently said it has successfully completed manufacturing feasibility of the HT-KIT drug substance.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 8% to $2.65 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) shares fell 7.7% to $16.36 in pre-market trading. Allego shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company announced the completion of its merger agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp., which resulted in 98% of the company notes redeemed at the merger vote. The company is also gaining retail investor interest.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 7.4% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Wednesday.
- Hello Group Inc. (NYSE: MOMO) shares fell 6.8% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Hello Group said CFOR Jonathon Zhang will retire effective June 30, 2022.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas