Lennox Names Alok Maskara As CEO; Reiterates FY22 Outlook
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) has appointed Alok Maskara as its CEO, effective on May 9, 2022.
- Maskara succeeds Todd Bluedorn, who announced in July 2021 his plans to step down by mid-2022 as Chairman and CEO.
- The company has named Todd Teske, current Lead Independent Director, as Chairman of the Board and to also serve as interim CEO until Maskara assumes the role as CEO.
- Maskara has served for five years as CEO of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR). Before Luxfer, he served for nearly a decade as president of several global business units at Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR).
- Lennox also reiterated its previously announced financial guidance for 2022. It expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $13.50 - $14.50 and 5% -10% revenue growth.
- Price Action: LII shares are trading lower by 4.17% at $263.93 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Management Movers Trading Ideas