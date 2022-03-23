 Skip to main content

Lennox Names Alok Maskara As CEO; Reiterates FY22 Outlook
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 3:43pm   Comments
  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LIIhas appointed Alok Maskara as its CEO, effective on May 9, 2022.
  • Maskara succeeds Todd Bluedorn, who announced in July 2021 his plans to step down by mid-2022 as Chairman and CEO.
  • The company has named Todd Teske, current Lead Independent Director, as Chairman of the Board and to also serve as interim CEO until Maskara assumes the role as CEO.
  • Maskara has served for five years as CEO of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR). Before Luxfer, he served for nearly a decade as president of several global business units at Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR).
  • Lennox also reiterated its previously announced financial guidance for 2022. It expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $13.50 - $14.50 and 5% -10% revenue growth.
  • Price Action: LII shares are trading lower by 4.17% at $263.93 on the last check Wednesday.

