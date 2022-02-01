Lennox Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates; Reiterates FY22 Revenue Growth Forecast

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Lennox International Inc LII reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5.6% year-on-year, to $964.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $957.47 million.
- Revenue in the Residential Heating & Cooling business segment increased 12% Y/Y to $620 million, Commercial Heating & Cooling business declined 11% to $201 million, and Refrigeration business jumped 6% to $143 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.35 beat the analyst consensus of $1.99.
- Gross profit fell 7.6% Y/Y to $254 million, and the margin contracted 380 basis points Y/Y to 26.3%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.7% Y/Y to $151.5 million.
- The operating margin for the quarter contracted 510 basis points to 10.1%.
- Total segment profit fell 26.8% to $101.9 million, and the segment margin declined 460 basis points to 10.6%.
- The company held $36.5 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $515.5 million.
- The company noted COVID-19 and global supply chain disruptions continued to impact its operations in the fourth quarter.
- Outlook: Lennox sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $13.50 - $14.50 (prior view $13.40 - $14.40), versus the consensus of $14.01.
- The company affirmed its revenue growth guidance of 5% -10%. The company also reiterated its plans for $400 million of stock repurchases for the year.
- Price Action: LII shares traded lower by 0.22% at $282.99 on the last check Tuesday.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.