EVgo Bags California Energy Commission Grants For Rideshare Electrification
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 1:30pm   Comments
  • EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGOhas been selected for proposed awards for two California Energy Commission (CEC) Charging Access for Reliable On-Demand Transportation Services (CARTS) grants. The proposed grant amounts to over $3.6 million.
  • The proposed awarding of two CARTS grants builds upon EVgo's previously announced partnership with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).
  • EVgo will build twin public fast-charging hub sites featuring 72 charging stalls within Los Angeles and the Bay Area.
  • All four of the new charging sites will feature fast charging up to 350 kW as part of this program.
  • The CEC released a grant solicitation and application package entitled CARTS in August 2021, under the Clean Transportation Program.
  • Price Action: EVGO shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $11.32 on the last check Wednesday.

