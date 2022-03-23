EVgo Bags California Energy Commission Grants For Rideshare Electrification
- EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has been selected for proposed awards for two California Energy Commission (CEC) Charging Access for Reliable On-Demand Transportation Services (CARTS) grants. The proposed grant amounts to over $3.6 million.
- The proposed awarding of two CARTS grants builds upon EVgo's previously announced partnership with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).
- EVgo will build twin public fast-charging hub sites featuring 72 charging stalls within Los Angeles and the Bay Area.
- All four of the new charging sites will feature fast charging up to 350 kW as part of this program.
- The CEC released a grant solicitation and application package entitled CARTS in August 2021, under the Clean Transportation Program.
- Price Action: EVGO shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $11.32 on the last check Wednesday.
