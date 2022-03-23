 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GreenPower Launches Electric School Bus, Nano BEAST
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 9:41am   Comments
Share:
GreenPower Launches Electric School Bus, Nano BEAST
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) has launched a purpose-built, battery-electric, Type A school bus, Nano BEAST.
  • The school bus has a range of up to 150 miles per charge.
  • "The school bus industry is the largest form of transportation in the U.S. with more than 25 million students transported daily," said GreenPower president Brendan Riley
  • GreenPower plans to begin initial deliveries to its customers in the coming months and anticipates the pace of these deliveries to increase by year-end.
  • Price Action: GP shares traded lower by 3.44% at $6.17 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GP)

Workhorse Turns To GreenPower For Class 4 Vans While Lineup Reset
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
GreenPower Motor Clocks 121% Revenue Growth In Q3
GreenPower Motor Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2022
A Preview Of GreenPower Motor Co's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com