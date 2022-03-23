GreenPower Launches Electric School Bus, Nano BEAST
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) has launched a purpose-built, battery-electric, Type A school bus, Nano BEAST.
- The school bus has a range of up to 150 miles per charge.
- "The school bus industry is the largest form of transportation in the U.S. with more than 25 million students transported daily," said GreenPower president Brendan Riley
- GreenPower plans to begin initial deliveries to its customers in the coming months and anticipates the pace of these deliveries to increase by year-end.
- Price Action: GP shares traded lower by 3.44% at $6.17 on the last check Wednesday.
