Mone Transport Converts Prior Hypertruck ERX Reservation To 20-Unit Order
- Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) has received orders for twenty of its Hypertruck ERX powertrain from a cargo and freight company, Mone Transport.
- Mone reserved 40 Hypertruck ERX units in July 2021 and has converted 20 of those reservations to orders after their recent Ride and Drive experience at Hyliion's headquarters.
- The Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks, providing lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and enhanced performance.
- Price Action: HYLN shares are trading higher by 4.39% at $4.52 on the last check Tuesday.
