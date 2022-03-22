 Skip to main content

Mone Transport Converts Prior Hypertruck ERX Reservation To 20-Unit Order
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:20pm   Comments
  • Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) has received orders for twenty of its Hypertruck ERX powertrain from a cargo and freight company, Mone Transport.
  • Mone reserved 40 Hypertruck ERX units in July 2021 and has converted 20 of those reservations to orders after their recent Ride and Drive experience at Hyliion's headquarters. 
  • The Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks, providing lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and enhanced performance.
  • Price Action: HYLN shares are trading higher by 4.39% at $4.52 on the last check Tuesday.

