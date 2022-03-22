 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proterra Inks Battery Supply Agreement With The Shyft Group
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
Proterra Inks Battery Supply Agreement With The Shyft Group
  • Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) has signed a multi-year supply agreement to deploy its battery technology in The Shyft Group Inc's (NASDAQ: SHYF) Blue Arc electric delivery van and EV chassis.
  • Proterra Powered H-Series battery system will provide the Blue Arc electric delivery van with an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles on a single charge.
  • The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-electric Class-3 commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets.
  • Production of the first Blue Arc delivery vans is expected to begin by mid-2023.
  • Price Action: PTRA shares are trading higher by 2.85% at $7.59, and SHYF traded higher by 1.02% at $41.07 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTRA + SHYF)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
The Shyft Group's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com