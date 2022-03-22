Proterra Inks Battery Supply Agreement With The Shyft Group
- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) has signed a multi-year supply agreement to deploy its battery technology in The Shyft Group Inc's (NASDAQ: SHYF) Blue Arc electric delivery van and EV chassis.
- Proterra Powered H-Series battery system will provide the Blue Arc electric delivery van with an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles on a single charge.
- The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-electric Class-3 commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets.
- Production of the first Blue Arc delivery vans is expected to begin by mid-2023.
- Price Action: PTRA shares are trading higher by 2.85% at $7.59, and SHYF traded higher by 1.02% at $41.07 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.