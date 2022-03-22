Lazydays Plans New Dealership Locations
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) plans to establish new dealership locations in Surprise, Arizona, and Wilmington, Ohio.
- The dealerships will be branded Lazydays RV of West Phoenix and Lazydays RV of Ohio.
- The company expects to open the new dealerships in Q2 of 2023.
- "The Surprise, Arizona location complements our current Arizona dealerships in Phoenix's East Valley and Tucson; while the Wilmington location is conveniently located between three attractive Ohio markets," said Robert DeVincenzi, Lazydays Interim CEO.
- Price Action: LAZY shares are trading higher by 3.25% at $20.04 on the last check Tuesday.
