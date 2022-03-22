 Skip to main content

Lazydays Plans New Dealership Locations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
  • Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZYplans to establish new dealership locations in Surprise, Arizona, and Wilmington, Ohio.
  • The dealerships will be branded Lazydays RV of West Phoenix and Lazydays RV of Ohio.
  • The company expects to open the new dealerships in Q2 of 2023.
  • "The Surprise, Arizona location complements our current Arizona dealerships in Phoenix's East Valley and Tucson; while the Wilmington location is conveniently located between three attractive Ohio markets," said Robert DeVincenzi, Lazydays Interim CEO.
  • Price Action: LAZY shares are trading higher by 3.25% at $20.04 on the last check Tuesday.

