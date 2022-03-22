 Skip to main content

NightDragon Forms Strategic Alliance With Jacobs Engineering
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 12:21pm   Comments
NightDragon Forms Strategic Alliance With Jacobs Engineering
  • NightDragon established a strategic alliance with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) to advance cyber and intelligence technology innovation in the interest of commercial and national security.
  • NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on investments in cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industries.
  • The companies will team to build, co-invest and take to market a joint cyber, intelligence, and digital (CID) ecosystem to bring essential, cutting-edge technologies to customers globally.
  • The collaboration will leverage go-to-market alliances, co-investment, and other joint efforts to bring the latest cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy innovations to commercial and government sectors.
  • NightDragon and Jacobs are already working together across six companies in the NightDragon portfolio in various capacities.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $140.43 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

