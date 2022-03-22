Air Canada Acquires 26 Airbus A321neo Extra-Long Range Aircraft
- Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) agreed to acquire 26 extra-long range (XLR) versions of Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) A321neo aircraft. Deliveries are to begin in Q1 of 2024, with the final aircraft arriving in Q1 of 2027. Financial terms not disclosed.
- Fifteen aircraft will be leased from Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL), five will be leased from AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER), and six acquired under a purchase agreement with Airbus.
- Air Canada's A321XLRs will accommodate 182 passengers in a configuration of 14 lie-flat Signature Class seats and 168 Economy Class seats.
- As of December 31, 2021, Air Canada had a combined 214 aircraft in its mainline and Air Canada Rouge fleets, including 136 single-aisle, narrow-body aircraft.
- Price Action: ACDVF shares traded higher by 2.03% at $19.08 on the last check Tuesday.
